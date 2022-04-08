Jussie Smollett is expressing his feelings the best way he knows how – through his art. On Friday, April 8th, the Empire actor took to his Instagram feed to announce that his latest single, "Thank You God..." is now available across DSPs, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to various charitable organizations.

"It's like they're hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that's straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I'm the one that killed the strides / Maybe we stick together," the 39-year-old rhymes in the preview uploaded to his feed.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"I can't be mad / Take my ego out / Some people searching for fame / Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this, this ain't that situation / You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation?"

On an intro slide ahead of the song's lyrics being displayed on the screen, Smollett wrote, "Channeling these thoughts the best way I know how. Love you... - Jussie."





As Radar Online notes, the California-born performer received an early release from jail last month after he was able to post his $150,000, leaving the building just six days into his 150-day-long sentence.

In other news, just a few days ago, we shared a story about Lee Daniels, who – during an interview with Ts Madison – revealed that he "cried like a bitch" about Smollett's "painful" scandal – read more about that here, and stream the disgraced actor's "Thank You God..." single on Apple Music or Spotify below.

