63-year-old Bellwood resident and retired cook, Andre Hope was the only Black jury member selected to partake in the trial of former Empire star Jussie Smollett. In a recent interview, he opened up about his thoughts on the case. “2 o’clock in the morning, cold outside… When you just use your common sense as what’s there, yeah, it didn’t add up,” he told a reporter following the guilty verdict announcement.

When the controversial topic of the noose – allegedly placed around Smollett’s neck by the Osundairo brothers – came up, Hope shared that it was “a critical piece of evidence.” He added, “As an African American person, I’m not putting that noose back on AT ALL,” with great emphasis.





The jury never argued, or became stuck in a deadlock, the interviewee shared, not failing to mention that they “took [their] time to be thorough during the nine-and-a-half hour deliberations.” Hope commended his fellow jurors for their work, but admitted that he felt disappointed in having been the only Black person selected.

USAToday reports that other Black Americans felt uncomfortable and confused by Smollett’s decision to place the noose back on his neck upon removing home for authorities to see after having already removed it. “I was concerned because I don’t think there’s many Black people in America with a noose around their neck and wouldn’t immediately take it off,” Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said following the disgraced actor’s guilty verdict.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

After all the proceedings, Hope admit’s that he still doesn’t understand Smollett’s motive. “I still have not figured out a motive for why he did, why this had to even happen. He was a star.”

The B-Boy Blues director is set to return to court in the new year for sentencing. Experts have already predicted that he will be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service in wake of his crimes. Hope says that’s fine by him – he doesn’t think Smollett deserves to go to prison, and he hopes the star will have a successful return to his career.

Check out jury member Andre Hope’s interview with WLS-TV below.

