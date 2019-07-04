After Chicago police worked tirelessly to get to the bottom of who attacked Jussie Smollett, to then come to the conclusion that the actor may have orchestrated the homophobic attack on himself is what sparked the city to sue the actor for $130K. "Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019. The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County," a city representative previously stated.

As we know, Jussie's criminal case was dropped and he was free from the 16 felony counts but that doesn't mean the city of Chicago has given up and The Hollywood Reporter details how the Empire actor wants the case moved from a state court to a federal court. The publication details how Jussie's team in arguing that a federal court is fair grounds for the actor to be tried since he's a California resident, despite living in Chicago for the filming of the Fox series.



Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Taye Diggs recently spoke on Jussie and expressed how he believes should actor should be welcomed back to Empire.

“If I am being honest, the smart thing would be to bring him back and, and let it interweave it into the, into the show, you know?” he explained. “I feel like, people, I may get in trouble for saying this, but they’re so quick to just, uh, to leave, to leave these people.