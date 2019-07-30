While Jussie Smollett and his team continue to fight the court to have a special prosecutor dismissed from the possible proceeding of his case, the Empire actor just wrapped up a sale on his former Los Angeles home. According to The Blast, Jussie's Studio City home sold at $1,655,000 at a $30,000 loss.

The gorgeous home boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms and fantastic views of the California hills. The publication details more assets such as a "two-car garage, custom Dolby 5.1 surround sound, Pro Cooks Kitchen, Exotic Wood Decking, to Nest operated Heating and Cooling systems, not to mention an enormous lower master retreat fully equipped with two walk-in closets, large master bath, and separate office and/or nursery with a wall of glass doors leading you out to the Entertainers Deck.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While Jussie just wrapped up a real estate move and is still dealing with his court proceedings, he's seemingly not up to much else since he's been cut entirely from the show that gave him a name. Not too long ago, Taye Diggs vouched for the actor to be given his job back on Empire.

“I feel like, people, I may get in trouble for saying this, but they’re so quick to just, uh, to leave, to leave these people. You know what I mean? So quick to, to fire them, so quick to kind of, you know, throw them away as opposed to, you know, taking their time and, maybe letting it, let it, let it work toward, you know, the program or the job, or, you’d probably get to the bottom of it if he, if he stuck around," he said.