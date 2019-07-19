Jussie Smollett may have been dropped from his 16 felony counts after he was indicted for allegedly lying to cops about a homophobic attack, but it doesn't mean his court appearances are over anytime soon. Last month we posted about the special prosecutor that was appointed to Jussie's case who would look over his case files with a fine-tooth comb to catch any irregularities. "If reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Smollett, in the interest of justice the special prosecutor may take such action," court documents detailed.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that Jussie and his legal team are fighting back since they filed three motions today (Friday, July 19th) in an attempt to overturn the prosecutor calling it double jeopardy for Jussie. The Empire actor and his legal team are sticking to the story that the Osundairo brothers attacked Jussie, got caught and then blamed him for their homophobic actions. Jussie's attorney, Tina Glandian, is even citing text messages from the brothers where they degraded another man by calling him a "fruit."

Jussie and his legal team are looking to get a grand jury testimony from the Osundairo brothers. A decision has yet to be made.