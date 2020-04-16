The Jussie Smollett saga continues.

One year has passed and, still, people are uncovering new layers to the alleged hate crime against Jussie Smollett last year. After new charges were thrown down on the Empire actor, it is being revealed that his pre-existing relationship with his attackers was much more serious than initially believed. In fact, sources now claim that Jussie was in a sexual relationship with Abel Osundairo, one of the men accused of attacking him.

New developments in the case are using visits to an upscale Chicago bathhouse between Jussie Smollett and Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo as proof that the two men were connected before the "hate crime" last year.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

"They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits]," an insider reportedly told Page Six.

The Osundairo brothers have denied that they are gay but, if this information is true, it would be difficult to argue in court that a sexual relationship was non-existent between Abel and Jussie.

What do you make of this?



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

[via]