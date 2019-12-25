The holidays are a joyous time of year but for some, it can be the opposite. We recently posted about Cardi B who spent upwards of $5,000 on toys for a children's charity and while lots of other hip hop acts have surely done the same, none other than Jussie Smollett has added to the list of those who are giving back this season.



The former Empire star, who's currently suing the city of Chicago for creating a false narrative in his homophonic attack case, hit up Flint, Michigan to bring some holiday joy to the kids. TMZ details how Jussie linked up with youth and environmental activist, Mari Copeny, to pay a visit to a school and surprise them with backpacks and toys. The publication details how he also donated $10,000 to the Flint KIDS program.

In other Jussie news, sources alleged that he may return to Empire, since the series is looking to end cohesively. “It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” Showrunner Brett Mahoney said of the show.. “It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”