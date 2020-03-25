After his false allegations of a hate crime last year, Empire actor Jussie Smollett has basically become a pariah in the world of pop culture. His reputation has been destroyed and we wouldn't be surprised if it takes a long time to build himself back up to where he was. The 37-year-old is being investigated on new charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to, and he is now making his reappearance on social media, singing away his sorrows.

"Quarantine day 421," joked Smollett, suggesting that he has been on lockdown since his hate crime scandal. "Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness... not Rona."



Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The video that the actor shared taps into his musical talents, showing the star singing a song about hope and moving past the troubles in our lives. This is the first time that Smollett has updated social media in thirty-nine weeks, effectively making this his return to the internet. Comments have been filtered to only include those from his close friends, including Porsha Williams and Todrick Hall.

