A new video obtained by Fox News shows both the Osundairo brothers and Jussie Smollett walking around the scene of the alleged hoax in close succession. The video comes from the Chicago Police Department and was made public through a Freedom of Information Act request. Fox News states the video clearly shows both Osundairo brothers walking in the direction of Smollett’s apartment building before the attack took place.

Chicago police notes reportedly read, “Two subjects now known to be [redacted] and [redacted] enter the store and purchase several items, which included gloves, face masks and a red hat.” Gloria Schmidt, lawyer for the Osundairo brothers, has confirmed that they are the two men featured in the video and also says that the brothers arrived early and were waiting for Smollett to return.

Back in January, Smollett reported to police that he had been attacked outside his apartment by two men who hurled homophobic slurs and shouted "This is MAGA country.” After initial public support, it was soon revealed that police were investigating the incident as a class 4 felony for filing a false police report.

Smollett still argues for his innocence. His public relations team told TMZ that the video is edited together and mentioned that both the brothers and Smollett are never on camera at the exact same time.