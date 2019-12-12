The attack that Jussie Smollett allegedly staged on himself was one of the biggest news stories of this past year. Jussie Smollett may have won a small victory in having the charges against him dropped, but he ultimately took a major L in terms of everything else, including his reputation. His accused attackers on the other hand, have been winning big. Abel Osundairo, one of the accused attackers, was caught spending time with none other than Floyd Mayweather. The duo hung out at Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas and went to the club later that night.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Osundairo, who recently won a title in Chicago’s Golden Gloves Tournament, has been training with Mayweather’s trainer, Nate "The Snake" Jones, to better his skills and technique. Rumor has it that the young fighter is training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, representing Nigeria.

This isn’t Abel’s first big appearance since the Jussie Smollett situation, he also played a role in a small film called Friends Family & Lovers. They say that there’s a silver lining in everything, and Abel Osundairo must have found his after becoming more well-known after these accusations. They also say everything happens for a reason, so perhaps Smollett’s reputation was destroyed to bring another one to fame.

[Via]