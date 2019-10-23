At this point, Jussie Smollett would probably like nothing more than to put this who alleged hoax attack behind him. The actor has been disgraced in the media, called a liar by the public, and has been fired from his hit show Empire. Smollett's career was at an all-time high when he was allegedly attacked on the streets of Chicago by who he described as being two white men shouting racial epithets, but now he's facing off in court with Windy City officials.



The District Attorney may have dropped the charges against Smollett, but there is still a lawsuit filed against him by the City of Chicago. The Chicago Police Department has openly stated that it is their belief Smollett staged the attack on himself and falsified a police report, so officials have made it their mission to get the actor to pay in some way. If they can't prosecute him, they're going for his wallet for what they claim was a waste of time and resources. The City of Chicago has sued Smollett for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the actor, along with his attorneys, has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The City wants Smollett to be held financially accountable for the police overtime costs of $130K, and they're also seeking damages to the tune of $260K. However, Smollett and his team received bad news on Tuesday after Judge Virginia M. Kendall reportedly rejected their request. According to Variety, the judge also scolded Smollett's lawyers over their "attempts to muddy the waters with irrelevant arguments."