Juniper & Sango Share "97" Project Featuring Xavier Omär

This weekend, hip-hop heads have had no shortage of new albums to choose from, with Snoop Dogg bringing Metaverse: The NFT Drop, Vol. 2, G Perico showing out on LA SUMMERS2, and Pi'erre Bourne recruiting some of his favourite lyricists for his Good Movie project.

For R&B lovers though, things have been a bit quieter. Many have been showing love to Ari Lennox's pre-album EP Away Message, but if you're looking for something else to shake your playlist up a bit, we suggest 97 by Juniper and Sango.

The 8-track release takes less than 25 minutes to stream, and features appearances from Xavier Omär on the previously released track, "Tell Me," as well as producer VHOOR's on title number five (and another single), "Só Para Você."

The project's third single is called "Fire," while songs like "Mas," "Love You," and "Em Paz" are new to the ears of listeners.

Stream Juniper and Sango's collaborative effort, 97, on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check back in with HNHH later today to stream our weekly R&B Season playlist update.

97 Tracklist:

1. Mas

2. Tell Me (feat. Xavier Omär)

3. Sinta

4. Love You

5. Só Para Você (feat. VHOOR)

6. Em Paz

7. Fire

8. In My Eyes