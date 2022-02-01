Junglepussy Unveils New Single "Critiqua"

It's been roughly eight years since Junglepussy made her formal debut with the release of Satisfaction Guaranteed. However, she's continued to carve her own lane and reinvent herself with every release, proving that she's an excellent wordsmith that spices up each bar with personality. After releasing JP4 last year, Junglepussy has announced that she'll be sliding through with a new EP this Friday.

Kicking off the campaign for JP5000 is her new single, "Critiqua," which serves as the first song on the tracklist. Junglepussy invites fans into her psychedelic world through an introspective lens and laidback production.

Junglepussy's new project, JP5000 drops on Friday, Feb. 4th and includes production from Suzi Analogue, Tokimonsta, and Nick Hakim. Check the new song below as well as the tracklist for the project.

Critiqua Movie Screen Foreign Exchange Raqueletta Mystical

Quotable Lyrics

Show my ass on the beat

Know they answers, they cheat

Ain't a damn thing discrete, the name's Junglepussy

They can't entangle with me

Think everything string theory

Who you gon' play? Play that banjo, baby

