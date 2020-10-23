Junglepussy Continues Elevating On New Album "Jp4"

Junglepussy is one of the most exciting young creatives making moves out of New York City. Her name may scare some listeners off before pressing play but, once you start to dive into her discography, you'll see just how original and authentic the 28-year-old is.

It's been a minute since 2018's Jp3 release and, as you know, a lot has happened since then. Junglepussy is still just as futuristic and innovative though.

She has officially released Jp4, which includes features from Ian Isiah and Gangsta Boo. One of the main draws to this album is the production, which is easily some of the best that Junglepussy has ever rapped over. You can credit Dave Sitek and Nick Hook for that.

Listen to her brand new album Jp4 below and let us know how it ranks up to the rest of her releases.

Tracklist:

1. Bad News

2. Main Attraction

3. Telepathy

4. Morning Rock

5. Out My Window (feat. Ian Isiah)

6. Spiders

7. What You Want

8. Arugula

9. Stamina (feat. Gangsta Boo)

10. No Band Aid