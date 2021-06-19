Today marks the first year Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. While the celebration, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, has been celebrated for over 400 years, this is the first time it is being observed as a National Holiday. For decades, different activists and congress members had tried and failed to establish the day as a national holiday. Earlier in the week, the Senate finally unanimously passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which subsequently established it as a national holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill.

"I regret that my grandchildren aren't here, because this is a really, really, really important moment in our history. By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history -- and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we've come (and) the distance we have to travel," Biden said of signing the bill.

Diddy reshared a post to his story from the Instagram account of his Revolt publication.



EarthGang teamed up with Revolt and Vice for a special Juneteenth conversation on social justice set to take place at noon today. This post was also reshared by Puff as well.

The official Twitter account of the Los Angeles Lakers also took a moment to recognize Juneteenth. "This Juneteenth, educate and celebrate," they penned as a caption, attaching two brief fact sheets.

Lizzo celebrated by doing her annual Juneteenth giveaway. She will raffle off two tickets to the Bonaroo Music Festival. All proceeds from the sweepstakes will go towards supporting Black businesses and organizations.

Kerry Washington shared an informative video of herself giving her followers the rundown of what to wear and how to honor Juneteenth. " Happy Juneteenth!!!!!!! Any other recommendations on how to celebrate Black liberation and excellence? Drop em in the comments," she wrote in the caption.

Usher shared a photo of himself embracing VP Kamala Harris, adding in the caption, "It’s finally official.. #Juneteenth."

Janelle Monae shared footage of her Juneteenth party and its guests. She wrote in the caption, Reclaiming joy. Centering joy on purpose. We deserve every ounce. Happy Juneteenth & Happy birthday mama!"

Finally, both Viola Davis and Naomi Campbell shared informational videos on quick facts about the newly crowned federal holiday.