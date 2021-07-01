Every single month, there are always some incredible sneakers released to the masses although this past June has felt pretty special. From new Air Jordan colorways to retros of classic Nike Basketball shoes, it is safe to say sneakerheads have been pretty spoiled. Having said that, many of these shoes sold out as soon as they hit the market, and it left many fans yearning for some pairs. Well thankfully, eBay has you covered in that regard as they have a massive inventory containing all of the best releases.

eBay really makes things simple for both buyers and sellers, as they have an Authenticity Guarantee which allows you to rest assured knowing that every single sneaker you buy has been verified by a professional. In addition to this, there are no sellers fees on shoes over $100 USD, which makes eBay the premier destination to unload some of your stock. Whether it be those grails you've always wanted or the Jordan you couldn't get because you slept in too late, it's safe to say that eBay will have what you're looking for.

With all of that being said, let's take a look at the five of the best releases for the month of June.

Air Jordan 6 "Electric Green"

Image via Nike

This is a massive year for the Air Jordan 6 as it is the shoe's 30th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Jordan Brand has be delivering a ton of great retros as well as some new colorways. One of those colorways is the "Electric Green" offering which can be found above. It has the same color-blocking as the OG "Infrared" model except this time around we have neon green hits as opposed to red. This makes for a very flashy colorway that fits the frame of the Air Jordan 6 extremely well. It is one of those statement pieces that you can add to your collection, and pairs are available over at eBay in the $225 to $250 range.

AdidasYeezy Boost 700 "Enflame Amber"

Image via Adidas

One of Kanye West's greatest contributions to the sneaker world is the dad shoe trend which was started with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. While the "Wave Runner" will always be iconic, Kanye has brought out various other offerings over the years and in 2021, he has been giving sneakerheads a lot to work with. The latest addition to the Yeezy 700 library is the "Enflame Amber" model which has a desert-like aesthetic to it. From the tan uppers to the orange midsole, this is a sneaker that is bound to turn heads and if you are a fan of the chunky aesthetic, these are a must-cop, especially in time for the Fall season. Pairs are currently selling on eBay for around $300 USD and a wide variety of sizes are in stock.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Light Fusion Red"

Image via Nike

Perhaps the most iconic shoe of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This was Michael Jordan's first-ever signature model and over the years, it has received dozens, if not hundreds of colorways. It will forever stand the test of time and in 2021, it remains one of the most popular sneakers Nike has ever created. The big colorway to drop this month was the "Light Fusion Red" model which contained some undeniable summer vibes. From the white base to the light red and yellow overlays, this is the perfect shoe to add some color to all of your outfits. eBay has a wide variety of pairs available right now and you can find the shoe sitting between $200 and $240 USD depending on the size.

PlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5"

Image via Nike

Throughout his career, Clippers superstar Paul George has been very honest about his love for video games and other forms of pop culture. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that he has come through with some PlayStation collaborations on his previous signature shoes. Upon the release of the Nike PG 5, fans were wondering if he would link up with Sony again, especially in light of the release of the PlayStation 5. Well, that's exactly what they did as fans were blessed with the Nike PG 5 "PlayStation 5." This shoe fits the PS5 aesthetic perfectly as we have a mostly white upper that is enhanced by some black and blue highlights, as well as PlayStation branding. Pairs remain fairly inexpensive and eBay has some sizes for as low as $130 USD.

Nike LeBron 8 Low "Miami Nights"

Image via Nike

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of LeBron James' Nike LeBron 8, the Beaverton brand has been dropping a plethora of retros that have sneakerheads over the moon with nostalgia. The Nike LeBron 8 Low has also been getting a ton of love and as you can imagine, this love has led to a retro of the infamous "Miami Nights" colorway. This is a shoe that is packed with vibrant colors and if you watched LeBron during his Miami days, then these will hold a special place in your heart. A large variety of sizes are currently being sold on eBay and you can get these pairs for between $240 and $300 USD.

Let us know your favorite releases of the month, in the comments section below. Also, be sure to check out eBay for all of your sneaker needs.