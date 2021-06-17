Every few months, Jordan Brand comes through with a full look at their entire range for the season, and it's always a reveal that gets sneakerheads excited. While many of the models we're about to show you have already been teased, they have now been officially confirmed by Jordan Brand itself. Over the coming months, many of the shoes that can be found below will be released as part of Jumpman's 2021 Fall roster. There are colorways for everyone here, and as you can imagine, some of Jordan Brand's best silhouettes are getting new offerings.

There are four new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High OG to be had here, including the "Pollen" and "Electro Orange" models. From there, we have the "Racer Blue" Jordan 3 and a "Shimmer" Jordan 4 for women. Perhaps the most eclectic model here is a "Shattered Backboard" inspired Air Jordan 5 which hasn't gotten too many teasers. From there, we have a couple of Air Jordan 6s, a couple of Air Jordan 12s, a Jordan 11 IE, and even a new "Obsidian" Air Jordan 13. To round out the collection, there is also a Jordan 14 for women.

All of these models will have their own separate release dates, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

Image via Nike

