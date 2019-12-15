It was a battle at the box office this weekend with Jumanji: The Next Level beating out reigning champ Frozen 2 for the top spot in the earnings rankings, according to Variety.

The film debuted with $60.1 million domestically, conquering Frozen 2's $19.2 million in its fourth weekend of release.

$60.1 million is a happy figure for Sony, as it's a vast improvement over the last Jumanji film, 2017’s Jumanji:Welcome to the Jungle, which brought in $36 million.

Critically, the film is being received fairly well with a 66% rating on Rotten Tomatoes; however, audiences seem to be enjoying it more. For an audience score, the film is sitting at 87%.

Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black as the same group of friends who must return to the fantastical world of Jumanji.

Other films are not fairing as well. Clint Eastwood's newest film, Richard Jewell, about an Atlanta, security guard who stops a terrorist attack during the 1996 Summer Olympics, only brought in $5 million. With a budget of $45 million, they were certainly hoping for a higher figure. Reviews here are slightly higher than Jumanji: The Next Level, but not by much. It has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

