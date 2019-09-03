New York Knicks fans have been one of the most deprived fanbases in the history of professional sports. They haven't one a single championship since the early 70s and every year, it seems like their hopes get dashed when it comes to signing big-name talent. This offseason, many thought they could land players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, although both of them ended up going to the Brooklyn Nets. Instead, the Knicks' biggest signing was Julius Randle, who is expected to be one of their best players this season coming off of a solid year in New Orleans.

In order to get the Knicks fanbase hyped up about Randle, the two sides released a hype video over the weekend and if you're a Knicks supporter, you can't help but be impressed. The video shows Randle working incredibly hard in the gym while he talks about how he's going to perform at his best for the city.

“Dear New York. I’m on my way. Y’all ready to get this going? I am. This is exactly where I wanted to be. New York City. Basketball’s greatest stage. This is where I wanted to perform. And I’m so excited to be here. It’s honestly a dream come true," Randle explained. “I’m ready to hear the Garden erupt. I’m ready to get out there. I’m ready to put on a show. I’m ready to call New York my home. I’m ready to ball out for this city. I promise you. New York forever.”

While the Knicks aren't close to being a playoff team, perhaps Randle's presence will help develop the team and improve them slowly but surely as they progress through the rebuilding process.

