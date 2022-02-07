After a phenomenal season with the New York Knicks in 2021, Julius Randle has found himself struggling with the Knicks this season. He has been on a long cold streak that has many fans wondering if he will be on the roster for much longer. In fact, Randle reportedly unfollowed the team on social media and has been quite aggressive with the media when questioned about wanting off of the team. With that being said, it's clear that things are not going well with this team.

On Saturday, Randle and the Knicks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, despite having a big lead in the first half. The pressure began to mount as the game went on, and as you can see in the clip posted to Twitter below, tempers began to flare, specifically when it came to Randle.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Randle and his teammates were speaking to video coordinator Scott King, when all of a sudden, Randle got angry and slapped the back of the Macbook. King was taken aback and it led to some words between him and the Knicks star. Overall, it was not a situation that painted Randle in a positive light, and it had his teammates attempting to hold him back throughout the entire ordeal.

It remains to be seen what the Knicks will do with Randle given the fact that the trade deadline is coming up in just a few days. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the league.