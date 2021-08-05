Julius Randle had a phenomenal season with the New York Knicks last year, and in many ways, he was the reason why this team was able to have so much success in the regular season. The Knicks got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and in the eyes of many, they were a dark horse team in the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks who ended up going on an improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the offseason, the Knicks have made some big moves, including the signing of Kemba Walker, and the re-signing of Derrick Rose. With their backcourt solidified, the Knicks have been focusing on Randle who is up for a new contract soon.

Elsa/Getty Images

Luckily, the Knicks got some good news today on that front as it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Randle signed a four-year extension worth $117 million. Randle could have gotten more money in free agency next year, although he decided to commit to the Knicks which is a big deal for the franchise given recent history.

Randle is instrumental to the success of the Knicks so there is no denying that this is a great signing for the team, moving forward. With all of these pieces in place, the Knicks could find themselves taking a leap this year.