Julius Randle had an incredible season with the New York Knicks in 2021, however, things have since gotten worse for the power forward as he is no longer putting up the numbers that got him his big contract. Fans are starting to turn on him, and it has led to some pretty upsetting moments in Madison Square Garden.

For instance, the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics last night on a buzzer-beater, however, for much of the game, Randle experienced some struggles that had fans giving him some grief. At one point, Randle got fed up of it all and gave a thumbs down to the crowd before continuing on down the court.

Al Bello/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Randle was asked about this gesture after the game, and as it turns out, the Knicks star was trying to tell the crowd to "shut the fuck up." Randle was not pleased with the fans, and he let that displeasure known in the most polite way possible.

"I really don't give a f**k what anybody has to say, to be honest," Randle said. "I'm out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So, I really don't give a s***. I just go out there and play."

Beefing with Knicks fans typically never ends well, although it is clear that Randle is advocating for himself here. Hopefully, he's able to get motivated and finish strong as the Knicks look to end up with a playoff spot.