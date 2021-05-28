Wednesday night's slate of NBA games brought forth a couple of fan incidents that have since led to indefinite bans. The first incident in question involved a fan pouring popcorn on Russell Westbrook's head. The second incident took place at Madison Square Garden as a Knicks fan spat at Trae Young. It was a truly disgusting display and the league is making sure to take action against people who disrespect the players in such obscene ways.

Recently, Knicks star Julius Randle was asked about what happened and what he thought about the whole thing. As you can imagine, Randle was quite disgusted by it and he noted that the fan who did it should face harsh punishment, regardless of his allegiances.

“I definitely didn’t see it but there’s no place for that, man,’’ Randle said via the New York Post. “I don’t care if it’s our home crowd or not, there’s no place for that. We’ve got to protect the players. That’s disrespectful."

Adam Silver recently came out and said that any fan who behaves in such a way will be banned from NBA arenas and that they could even face legal consequences. The league wants to protect the players, and they won't let some rowdy fans ruin what should be an incredible playoff run.

