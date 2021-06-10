Julio Jones is easily one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL and when he was traded to the Tennessee Titans last weekend, everyone was excited to see how he would perform. As a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Jones has an extraordinary career and there is no doubt that he still has a lot left to give to the sport. Not to mention, he is teaming up with Ryan Tannehill, AJ Brown, and Derrick Henry, which puts him on one of the best offenses in the entire NFL.

Today, Jones got to participate in his very first practice with the Tennessee Titans, where he partook in a plethora of different drills. In some video footage below courtesy of reporter Kayla Anderson, Jones looked fantastic as he was quick and nimble throughout the entire practice. Needless to say, Jones is more than ready for this upcoming season.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

With Jones at wide receiver, Tannehill will have even more options to work with, and it is safe to say that the Titans are easily the best team in the AFC South right now. There are very few teams that can actually challenge them, and it wouldn't be shocking if this roster went on a deep playoff run.

At this point, the only team standing in their way is the Kansas City Chiefs.