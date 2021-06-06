Julio Jones requested a trade from the Atlanta Falcons just a few weeks ago and since that time, the team had been looking for trade suitors. On Sunday, the team was able to pull off the perfect trade for their needs as they sent Jones and a sixth round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a second and fourth round pick. It was a massive trade that will certainly shake up the rest of the NFL heading into next season.

While things didn't end on phenomenal terms between the Falcons and Jones, the team was still classy enough to put together a tribute for the star player. In the video below, you can see some of Jones' best moments with the Falcons, all while the team wrote "Because of you, 11 will always mean more."

Now, the Falcons will have to be without the best wide receiver in the history of the franchise. This is certainly a sad reality for Falcons fans, who have seen their team regress year after year since going to the Super Bowl just four years ago.

As for the Titans, they now have one of the most potent offenses in the league, and it's going to make for an interesting season.

