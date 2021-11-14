The Tennessee Titans have placed Julio Jones on injured reserve, meaning the star wide receiver will miss a minimum of three games in the coming weeks. Jones' absence comes on the heels of the team announcing that their All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

Jones reportedly tweaked his hamstring during Thursday's practice.

Speaking after Henry's injury, defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons said the emphasis will be on the defense: "We have a lot of guys that no matter what the situation is we are going to fight until the end. We knew that a lot of people were doubting us, that everyone was having thoughts without Derrick. We miss Derrick, it sucks that he got hurt. But one thing about it, defense wins championships."



Harry How / Getty Images

The Titans acquired Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The Titans also received a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Since joining the Titans, Jones has struggled with injuries, missing weeks 4, 5, and 8 so far this season. His best performance came in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks when he hauled in 6 catches for 128 yards.

The Titans are currently ranked first in the AFC at 7-2. Over the next three games, they'll take on the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots.

