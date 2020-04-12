Julian Edelman and Nick Wright went at it on Twitter, Saturday, after Wright suggested the Patriots trade the wide receiver.
New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman and Nick Wright engaged in a public beef on Twitter, Saturday, after Wright suggested the Pats should trade Edelman on his show “First Things First,” earlier this week.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
“If [Lions general manager] Bob Quinn and [coach] Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third-round pick and Julian bleeping Edelman, I’m out,” Wright said. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to watch this sport again because I can’t deal with the idea of it.”
In a now-deleted tweet, Edelman responded: “Nice hairline bro,” he wrote at Wright, Saturday morning.
Wright responded, referencing Edelman's past legal trouble: "Julian! Good to hear from you, in the middle of the night, responding to a week old clip. Yes, the quarantine has been bad for a number of things, not the least of which is my hair situation. Such is life. Congrats on ducking charges for the vandalism & public intox rap, tho!"
Earlier this year, Edelman was cited by Beverly Hills PD for vandalism. The wide receiver allegedly jumped on the hood of a car, which resulted in damage to the vehicle.
[Via]