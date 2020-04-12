New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman and Nick Wright engaged in a public beef on Twitter, Saturday, after Wright suggested the Pats should trade Edelman on his show “First Things First,” earlier this week.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

“If [Lions general manager] Bob Quinn and [coach] Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third-round pick and Julian bleeping Edelman, I’m out,” Wright said. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to watch this sport again because I can’t deal with the idea of it.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Edelman responded: “Nice hairline bro,” he wrote at Wright, Saturday morning.

Wright responded, referencing Edelman's past legal trouble: "Julian! Good to hear from you, in the middle of the night, responding to a week old clip. Yes, the quarantine has been bad for a number of things, not the least of which is my hair situation. Such is life. Congrats on ducking charges for the vandalism & public intox rap, tho!"

Earlier this year, Edelman was cited by Beverly Hills PD for vandalism. The wide receiver allegedly jumped on the hood of a car, which resulted in damage to the vehicle.

