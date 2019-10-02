When you've won as many Super Bowls as Bill Belichick, you can get away with pretty well anything you want. Belichick is a legend of the game and has coached some incredible players over the years. One of the best players on his roster right now is none other than slot receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman has helped him immensely when it comes to winning championships and quarterback Tom Brady would probably say the same thing.

As Edelman explained in a deleted scene from his new documentary 100% Julian Edelman, he's had his fair share of run-ins with his coach. The one that sticks out in his mind the most is when he walked in on Belichick naked in the team's hot tub. Apparently, you're supposed to have swim trunks on but Belichick didn't seem to care about the policy.