Throughout his career, Julian Edelman has always been a hard-working guy who used all of his talents to his advantage. While he did play quarterback in college, he ended up becoming more of a slot receiver and in many ways, he was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets. Edelman was able to win multiple Super Bowls with Brady and when the quarterback left for Tampa Bay, it became clear that Edelman's motivations were no longer where they needed to be.

Now, according to Adam Schefter, Edelman's contract with the Patriots has been terminated which means he can now become a free agent. However, the belief is that Edelman is looking to retire and call it a career from the NFL.

Edelman ended up winning a Super Bowl MVP trophy back in 2019 when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in one of the worst Super Bowl matches of all time. Regardless of that last little caveat, there is no denying that Edelman had a huge impact on the Patriots franchise, and he will definitely be missed by all of the fans out there in New England.

While he is looking towards retirement, we wouldn't be surprised if Tom Brady tries to lure him to Tampa Bay, just like he did with Gronk. If that doesn't happen, well, congratulations to Edelman on a fantastic career.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images