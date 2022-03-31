Hollywood continues to show just how connected everyone is with this revelation from Married to the Mob founder Leah McSweeney and Julia Fox. The latter recently took pop culture by storm while traveling the world on the arm of Kanye West, but now that their romance has come to an end, Fox is pushing forward with her career sans the billionaire rapper. Aside from recently revealing she is working on a book, Fox has also been candid about her addictions and road to recovery.

We previously reported on the scathing allegations from Azealia Banks toward Fox as she called the Uncut Gems actress a "junkie." Sweeney, who stars on Real Housewives of New York and has been sober for 10 years, recently mentioned her time with Fox as her Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“I was her sponsor in AA years ago, and we just stayed friends,” Sweeney said while on The Morning Toast. This isn't the first time that she has spoken openly about it; months ago, Sweeney joined Fox on her Forbidden Fruits podcast and the pair detailed their relationship.

“Leah was my sponsor in AA. We were both so sick and suffering,” Fox said at the time. McSweeney added, “I have the coolest sponsees though... I mean, I really was in no shape to help anybody.”

Fox, who has admitted to previously struggling with addictions to pills and heroin, shared, “You told me something that I still think all the time: ‘Tire the body and the mind will follow.' If I’m feeling depressed or stressed, I’m just like, ‘Let’s get busy.’ I’ll workout and whatever, and I always think about that.” It was advice that McSweeney received from her AA sponsor.

Check out The Morning Toast and Forbidden Fruits below.

