Julia Fox may no longer have the role of Kanye West's muse under her belt, but that hasn't stopped her from making bold fashion statements on her own account. Following her split from the rapper, the Uncut Gems star has been frequently spotted out and about in unique denim ensembles – most recently, she threw on a pair of denim boots for a trip to the grocery store, although you may not believe what she paired them with.

As Page Six reports, Fox spent her Sunday afternoon in a designer fit by Alexander Wang, consisting of a black cotton bra and matching underwear layered under a denim blazer. The boots on her feet cost a reported $950 and the "slouchy purse," which resembles a pair of jeans, has been priced at $835.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It's been noted that the mother of one's undergarments are part of Wang's forthcoming Bodywear collection, which won't be available to the general public until July 13th.

As you may have guessed, Fox received some criticism for her outfit of the day, but she was quick to defend herself on Instagram. "I just think if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol," she wrote on her Story.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

While we won't be able to copy the 32-year-old's Wang fit just yet, she has a tutorial up on her page showing her 1.3 million followers how they can recreate another of her controversial looks with DIY low-waisted jeans – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





