Julia Fox likes to be inventive with her fashion choices, from sporting extra low-rise pants to wearing underwear to go grocery shopping. The actor has been in New York City for Fashion Week, and once more raised some eyebrows with her most recent outfit.

On Saturday (September 10) night, Fox was spotted out on the town wearing nothing but a single strip of tape covering her breasts. She covered up her bottom half, however, wearing satin pants with green detailing.





The Uncut Gems actor also showed off her distinctive makeup approach, with thick eyeliner and mascara. It's bold fashion choices like these, along with her high-profile relationship with Kanye West, that have helped Fox garner a massive following on Instagram and TikTok, with 1.5 million followers.

Fox also likes to dole out advice, fashion and otherwise, on the social media platforms. She recently made headlines when she encouraged parents to buy cleaning tools rather than toys for their kids. She boasted that her 19-month-old son Valentino "doesn't care for his toys," and "is actually more interested in what [she's] doing."

This led her to a simple conclusion: "I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don't have to outsource for everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that's really important." The response to her advice was, predictably, divided.



Check out Julia's newest outfit below.

