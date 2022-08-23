Even after her breakup from Kanye West, 32-year-old Julia Fox continues to make headlines on her own account, most recently for giving out some parenting advice to any other moms and dads out there.

The Uncut Gems starlet – also a mother to 19-month-old Valentino – shared on TikTok earlier this week that her little boy "doesn't care for his toys," and instead, "he is actually more interested in what [she's] doing."

Julia Fox and baby Valentino attend a movie premiere in 2021 -- Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Fox went on, "So I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don't have to outsource for everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that's really important."

While wearing a "Bad Slut" t-shirt from Mowalola, the Italian-born performer shared her opinion that "the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on shit that's not really teaching your kid anything."

According to her, "the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century and prior to that, children were just regarded as little adults."

The comment section appears to have mixed reactions, with users writing things like "My baby carried his own bags home from the hospital after I gave birth" and "I make my toddler file my taxes," while another added, "I'm a student at Julia Fox university."





