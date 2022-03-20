Kanye West's recent Instagram posts and music videos have expressed a ton of aggression towards Pete Davidson. At this point, some believe Kanye could act in a violent way, and there are some who think he needs to be de-platformed before a crazy fan does something to the comedian. With that being said, earlier this week, Kanye's old flame Julia Fox came out and said that she thinks Kanye is just expressing himself, and that he is ultimately "harmless."

"No! No, no, no no! Kanye is harmless! I just think [the violent music videos] are his creative, artistic expression. I know it's aggressive but I think if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly. And that's all I have to say but thank you so much," Fox said.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Since then, it appears as though Fox has changed her mind on Ye, as she took to Instagram with a post that was eventually deleted. In the post, Fox noted that she didn't realize what Kanye was posting on IG, and that she doesn't have all the answers in regards to her former man. "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!" she said.

Needless to say, Fox isn't too impressed with Kanye's antics these days. To be fair, there are a lot of people out there who feel the same way. With that in mind, you can see what she originally told TMZ, down below.

