Julia Fox is riding her own wave. Earlier today, Tuesday, February 1st, the mother of one took to her Instagram story to clear up speculation that's been floating around accusing Fox of stealing her style inspiration from her current boyfriend's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

As Daily Mail reports, Fox's story recently saw an upload of her wearing a blue chest mould, which appears to be oozing down her chest thanks to its clever and unique design. The piece is very avant-garde, which is why it's right up the Uncut Gem star's alley, although the outlet pointed out that it's "VERY similar" to one worn by the mother of four in a KKW Fragrance ad from a few weeks ago.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

While the two looks do have undeniably similar vibes, Fox has since clarified that she actually did it first. "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it," the 31-year-old wrote over a screenshot of a Page Six article, although the post has since been removed.

Elsewhere on her IG story, Fox reposted a story from someone who took time to write a poignant message of praise in her honour. "My intent is not to name drop or equate clout with success. I want to really share a philosophy I can closely relate to her own," they began.

"Trust value, and show off the 'shadows' of which you grew from. Ftw for doing and feeling what you're SUPPOSED to do and feel. Do NOT do what you're SUPPOSED to do and DOESN'T feel just right. DO what feels good and right to you."

@juliafox/Instagram

"@juliafox is living proof for us 'poor [sex worker] unsuitable ladies' doing her for most of her life, knowing/focused on goals/dreams, coming out with her truth, speaking it loudly, and finally now her talents are widely accepted and worshipped in the 'normal baseline' realm. Doing and feeling everything she was not supposed to, paved her way to ve a proud recipient of the world's rewards now."

@juliafox/Instagram

@juliafox/Instagram

