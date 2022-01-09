Julia Fox showed fans a blue puffer jacket from the Yeezy Gap collection on Instagram, Friday. Fox and Kanye West have been dating since the start of 2022.

"#YZYGAP PUFFER MADE WITH MOMMY'S IN MIND," Fox captioned a photo of the jacket with a baby's bottle in one of the pockets.



Craig Barritt / Getty Images

The Uncut Gems actress was first spotted with West while having dinner in Miami after the Near Year's holiday. Despite being seen dating several women in recent months, West has remained adamant about hoping to get back together with his ex, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian has spent recent months dating Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.

Fox discussed her new relationship with West in a piece for Interview on Thursday.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote for the publication. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox added.

