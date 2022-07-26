Julia Fox's latest fashion adventure? The lowest-rise pants she can get her hands on.

Following her split from Kanye West after their brief, whirlwind romance earlier this year, the mother of one has continued to take serious risks with her wardrobe, even baring basically her entire pubic bone during a recent night out with friends.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a picture surfaced online of Fox posing alongside Scott Disick's ex, Amelia Hamlin (who she previously linked up with for a sultry photoshoot), as well as Netflix reality star Christine Quinn, though viewers only noticed one thing – the Uncut Gems actresses' almost exposed vagina.

Seeing as she paired the risqué pants with a black string bikini top, very little was left to the imagination, although that didn't stop the 32-year-old from posing and strutting with absolute confidence, even proving in a video clip that the bottoms are capable of staying up and keeping her somewhat modest.

On Tuesday (July 26), Fox hopped on her Instagram Story to address those who were critiquing her outfit, at the same time confirming that she had to "shave around" her pants to avoid showing off any more than she intended.





"There’s more to life than chasing an impossible beauty standard projected onto me by insecure celebrities for the ultimate goal of pleasing men," the actress declared, calling those who don't understand her look "mentally lazy."

Fox's recent looks – including a pyrotechnic coat and Alexander Wang underwear as a grocery shopping fit – prove her sentiments, although not all of Twitter is ready to stand behind her.

Check out reactions to the Liza Keane-designed trousers below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

