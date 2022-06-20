The celebrity dating pool seems to be surprisingly small, which is why we so frequently see link-ups between exes and bizarre, unexpected connections being formed. Most recently, the former girlfriends of two Kardashian baby daddies came together for a night of fun on the town in New York, which Instagram has since received a sneak preview of.

As Page Six reports, Julia Fox (who was in a whirlwind romance with Kanye West earlier this year) and 21-year-old Amelia Hamlin (who spent several months dating Scott Disick last year) posted up on social media together on Sunday, rocking matching bleached eyebrows while licking lollipops.

MEGA/Getty Images

In one of the more sultry shots, the starlets can be seen touching tongues while they lick a red candy, both of them deeply staring into the camera.

Other photos find them posing playfully together, Fox putting a hand on her hip and leaning over while Hamlin sticks her tongue out, making a cheeky face for the camera while clutching a tiny pink purse.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Apart from both being models who reside in New York, the two starlets also both walked in the LaQuan Smith show during February's NYFW, and are recently single from West and Disick, respectively.

Since separating from Fox, the Yeezus hitmaker has moved on with Chaney Jones, though their relationship was plagued with breakup rumours after the father of four was spotted taking an OnlyFans model on a date to see Top Gun: Maverick – read more about that here, and check out the Uncut Gems actresses' recent photoshoot with Amelia Hamlin below.





