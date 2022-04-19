The famous face gracing the cover of May's issue of GQ magazine is none other than High Off Life hitmaker, Future, who – alongside a very stylish cover shoot – sat down for an interview during which he was asked a series of questions from some of his friends.

Before Julia Fox and Jack Harlow hit the 38-year-old with their burning inquiries, someone on set asked him, "What's the first thing you would do when you look in your bank account and it has a billion dollars in it?" to which he simply responded, "Smile," with a coy laugh.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The "Nail Tech" rapper asked his friend about his moments of self-doubt, and Future admitted that he faces limiting beliefs "damn never every day," just like the rest of the world, also sharing that he feels a pressure to "continue to prove [himself] every day" to anyone out there who might be doubting him.

Next, we hear from DJ Khaled, who wants to know what the "future" is looking like for the "Mask Off" hitmaker. "Billions, that's how it's looking," he said. "Office buildings, real estate companies, publishing companies, just success all around, whatever I put my mind to."

Julia Fox asked the Atlanta-born recording artist if he wants to continue to expand his family of seven children, to which he quickly said, "Yes, by my wife, you know what I'm saying? If I ever get married I want to have kids by my wife, of course. It could be like three because I never had more than one kid by a girl."





"So like, if I had two by her, then it's like more than I had, so I feel like it would be more special," he went on, before telling Trae Young that his dream joint album with any artist, living or dead, would be with Whitney Houston.

"One of my favourite songs is 'I Will Always Love You,'" Future revealed. Next, he heard from Killer Mike, Rhuigi Villaseñor, and finally, Druski, who wanted to know if Pluto has been texting his girl – check it all out in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.