That recent Rendevous with Madonna may not have been just a friendly meet-up for Julia Fox. The actress has been Kanye West's arm candy since meeting the Rap mogul on New Year's Eve, and a week after they were first introduced, Fox penned a short essay about their antics. They've popped up in photos snapped by the paparazzi as well as a video showing them with Antonio Brown, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Jason Lee, and more.

Following the viral moment, Fox revealed the backstory to Interview magazine. “I had a date with Madonna, but obviously I invited Ye because they know each other, they work together, and they respect each other as artists,” Fox explained. “Then Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a bunch of other people showed up. So obviously we had to do a photo shoot.”



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

She may not have divulged what that "date with Madonna" was about, but it is rumored that Fox is in talks to star in a biopic about the music icon. Entertainment Weekly broke the story, reporting that Fox could potentially land a role portraying actress Debi Mazar.

After EW shared their report, Mazar posted on social media that her phone has been ringing off of the hook.

"I have NO idea how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind.We have been friends for so dam long,I’m curious! It sure has been a journey.

Madonna has an epic story to tell (as do I..more on that down the road) Our friendship is most precious to me and Madonna is a great visionary. I can’t wait to see what she does! I’ve never met @juliafox in person.I interviewed her once. I think she is gorgeous,smart and a very talented actress!"

"Funny enough,she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young,then of myself! I’d obviously be flattered." Mazar then wished luck to those auditioning. She also shared several photos from her younger days. Check it out below.

[via]