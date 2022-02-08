Amid Kanye West's highly-publicized complaints about Kim Kardashian, his lady friend was making waves of her own. Since they met on New Year's Eve, Kanye and Julia Fox have been almost inseparable. They've shared intimate photos together and have been photographed sitting front row and fashion shows. The Rap mogul reportedly purchased Birkins for Fox and her friends, and it seems that both Kim and Kanye are moving onward with new romances.

However, that hasn't stopped Ye from being at odds with his estranged wife during their ongoing divorce, and in recent days, some have noticed that Fox has not only deleted photos of West but also unfollowed social media accounts about the couple.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

After theories ran rampant that the couple split, Fox returned to social media with a video update explaining why she did some early Spring cleaning.

"Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said. "Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore." She also added, "I took the f*cking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"

According to Page Six, Fox and West are still an item and are as happy and can be. Check out Julia Fox's video below.

