Julia Fox has explained why she stepped out to do her grocery shopping wearing only her Alexander Wang underwear, remarking that if she's allowed to wear a similar outfit at the beach, it should be "socially acceptable" everywhere. Fox discussed the outfit, which went viral on social media, Monday, on her Instagram page.

"I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol," she wrote on her IG Story.



Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Fox capped the outfit off with a denim jacket and a matching denim pair of boots.

She added in a full post on her page: "My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn."

Alexander Wang commented a heart emoji on the post, while Theophilus London wrote: "You’re such a mood! Love u."

Monday wasn't the first time Fox went with an eye-catching denim fit. After splitting with Kanye West back in February, Fox rocked a pair of cut low-rise jeans and a matching bandeau top.

"I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau," she explained at the time. "It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left."

Check out Fox's recent post on Instagram below.





