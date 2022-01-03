Kanye West's date with actress Julia Fox might have been a one-and-done. The paparazzi caught up with the Uncut Gems star after she was spotted catching dinner with the 44-year-old music legend, and she told the paparazzi that she doesn't know if they will end up going on a second date.

Pop culture fanatics have been reacting all weekend to Ye's dinner date with Julia Fox at Carbone in Miami, which comes following the "Touch The Sky" artist's sightings in Houston with Yasmine Lopez, Belize with J. Prince, and other places around the world. Despite the two seemingly enjoying their time together at the restaurant, Fox seemed "uncomfortable" when she was asked about the soirée from the paps.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"I don’t know," said the 31-year-old when she was asked whether there would be a second date with Ye.

Fox is presently in a battle with her ex, Peter Artemiev, over the custody of their child. Meanwhile, Ye appears to be having the time of his life, jet-setting around the world and being spotted with multiple women inside of his Miami hotel room. While it looked like he was having fun with Fox, it seems like this could have been a one-night thing.

What do you think about Julia Fox and Kanye West going on a date?



David Livingston/Getty Images

