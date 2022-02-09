Get ready to know more about Julia Fox in ways that one would never imagine. We're used to certain celebrities being quite clandestine about their personal lives, but others don't mind sharing details about what allegedly goes on behind closed doors. The world has been keeping up with Kanye West and Julia Fox in recent weeks ever since the pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and since that time, outlets have been clamoring for Fox to sit down with them. She did just that with Call Her Daddy.

To begin, Fox revealed that her acting career began when she was working as a dominatrix. “Through doing this for money I got to learn about my own sexuality,” Fox said. “Everyone is a freak and we know it. I won’t judge you and you won’t judge me.”

She also spoke about smothering her partners with her underwear, adding that they will "never be good enough for my vagina." Fox also said that in the past, she has been a "jealous and possessive" person when it came to her romances, but she no longer wants to be that way in the future. She apparently likes swapping partners and watching her lover with someone else, but it wasn't just her sexual escapades that stole attention.

When asked about Ye, Fox called their connection "organic" and seemed unbothered by concerns of West potentially wanting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in his life.



“Well, I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend," said Fox. She called herself is "muse" and claimed that he wants her to be the "best version" of herself. “If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye."

"It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan," she added about her first weeks of being with Ye. "We got to work. We were like, 'OK, we're gonna do this. If I'm gonna be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit.'"

Fox is already taking hits from the public over this interview. Check it all out below.

