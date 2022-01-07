Get ready for the ever-increasing news cycle about Julia Fox. For weeks, Kim Kardashian has stolen attention after she revealed that she has sparked a romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The unconventional romance has made for jokes and memes, often at Kim's estranged husband Kanye West's expense, but Ye wants the world to know that he's been too busy to notice because he's nurturing a relationship of his own.

In recent days, we've seen more from West and his new leading lady, actress Julia Fox. Although Fox has an impressive resumé, the public doesn't seem to be as aware of her history, especially considering Kim and Co. have kept themselves in the limelight for decades.



Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

We've previously reported on West and Fox jet-setting as they go out on luxury dates with several of Ye's famous friends, and while it has made for ideal photo opportunities, some have speculated about the true nature of this relationship. Whatever that may be remains debatable, but Fox is sharing her thoughts and feelings about West with Interview magazine.

The "Date Night" feature consists mostly of photos, but Fox seemed to pen two paragraphs about how she met the superstar rapper and what their weeklong journey has been like.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," she said. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously."

At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.

The reaction to this has been massive, so read through a few reactions below. Also, make sure to check out our article: Who is Julia Fox?

