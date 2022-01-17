Celebrations are in order! On Monday, January 17th, actress and model Julia Fox shared via Instagram that her son, Valentino, is commemorating his first birthday today.

In a sweet photo dump, the Milan-born mother of one unveiled several photos and videos, the first of which sees her baby boy's head covered in bright pink kisses from the lipstick she's wearing. "My beautiful baby is [one] today," she wrote."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece."

The second photo in the carousel sees Fox smiling as her baby daddy, Peter Artemiev, kisses his head. In case you missed it, the Uncut Gems star spent the recent holiday season publicly airing out her ex, even calling him a "deadbeat alcoholic." As Page Six notes, she recently apologized for her public comments on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

"All I want to say is, I’m sorry," she said. "You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you're not, and I know that it wasn't that you weren't trying to see Valentino, it's that you weren't trying to see me," she explained, addressing her Instagram rant from late last year.

Fox provided more context to the situation, explaining, "my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, 'that bitch won’t let me see my son.' And when that was relayed to me…my blood boiled. I just snapped."

The article notes that the exes seem to be on better terms now, as little Valentino hung out with his father while Fox recorded her show. "

"I don't deserve you but somehow we're here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are," the socialite's sweet birthday tribute continued – check it out below.

