It looks as if Julia Fox isn't quite finished riding the wave of attention that she's received since having her name tied to Kanye West. It has been a whirlwind for the actress within the last two months after she reportedly met West on New Year's Eve. They were jet-setting around the world, posing in matching outfits, and declaring their affections toward one another, but like many other celebrity relationships, their romance fizzled out.

West has since moved on to model Chaney Jones who has been accused of copying Kim Kardashian's look, but Fox remains a hot commodity in the industry. She recently was caught on the red carpet for The Batman premiere and Entertainment Tonight stopped to speak with her about her romance with Ye.



Victor Boyko / Stringer / Getty Images

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox said of her relationship with West. She added that being with him was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

When asked if she was ready to jump back into dating, she insisted she was too busy to entertain a new relationship.

"I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," Fox said. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

