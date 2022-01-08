Now that Julia Fox has confirmed without a doubt that she and Kanye West have their love locked down, people are pulling receipts from her past. Although some believed that West and Fox had been dating secretly for some time, in a short essay penned for Interview magazine, the actress revealed that she only met her rapper beau on New Year's Eve.

They have seemingly had a whirlwind romance over the past week and the public believes that he's shaping Fox to be his muse of sorts. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" Fox wrote.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock," she said. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

Amid Fox's delight at the attention, photos from her 2019 photoshoot for Paper magazine began to surface. In them, she's pictured alongside Pete Davidson as the pair were staged in scenes where they portrayed doll-like characters. This further intensifies the gossip among conspiracy theorists that West's new romance is all for show to compete with his estranged wife's highly-publicized romance with Davidson, but only time will tell.

Check out Davidson and Fox's feature below.