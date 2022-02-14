Once again, Julia Fox has taken to Instagram to slam reports from the media regarding her and Kanye West's whirlwind relationship. Most recently, Daily Mail has alleged that "it's all over" for the couple, sharing a story about the Uncut Gems actress making a "tearful" exit from LAX after "liking Kim Kardashian's Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper."

When addressing the article on her own page, the 32-year-old wrote, "'TEARFULLY.' @dailymail y'all are straight trash. I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!"

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"If anything I've been laughing more than before and if I look like shit it's cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plan to go see the only men that matter, which is my son and my dad."

As E! News reports, in a since-deleted post, Fox also addressed the comments about her liking her partner's estranged wife's posts, saying, "And just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim's posts," adding a trail of heart emojis for good measure.

Days ago, a source close to the Milan-born model exclusively told the publication that, although she and Ye "remained close," their relationship "has evolved."

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," they explained. "Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."





Prior reports also revealed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are in an "open relationship," with the father of four spending some time with model and KKW lookalike Chaney Jones, who he brought to a jeen-yuhs screening over the weekend – read more about that here.

[Via] [Via]