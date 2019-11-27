JuJu Smith-Schuster has quickly become one of the most popular young players in the entire NFL although his season hasn't been going very well. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been struggling as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been out with an elbow injury. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges haven't been very good under center and JuJu's touches have suffered because of it. Not to mention, Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion about two weeks ago which has kept him out of the lineup.

Now, JuJu is catching some flack for his social media presence as he recently took to Instagram with a now-deleted video of himself violating driving laws. According to TMZ, Smith-Schuster can be seen in the video below blasting a Travis Scott song while going 104 MPH which is well over the speed limit.

It's clear Smith-Schuster saw the error of his ways as he immediately made sure to delete the video although the damage has already been done. Considering he is nursing a concussion, a video like this should be cause for concern if you're a Steelers fan. It's bad enough you're without JuJu for the short term but you certainly wouldn't want something worse to happen to him.

Athletes driving recklessly is nothing new although in many instances it has led to devastating results. Hopefully, JuJu will drive a bit safer next time. We're sure Steelers fans would prefer it that way.